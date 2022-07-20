FestivalNet Updates Largest Database of Festivals and Fairs in North America

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Each year thousands of fairs and festivals take place across North America. From arts and crafts, to music and carnivals, festivals and fairs are part of North American culture.

From spring to winter, FestivalNet® covers 18,000 events around North America, each of which attracts hundreds or thousands of patrons, vendors, and visitors, creating opportunities in each host city, and a chance to experience new and exciting exhibits, games, food, and entertainment.

This quarter, FestivalNet® highlights its innovative and comprehensive database of festivals and fairs throughout North America, offering a valuable resource for visitors, vendors, and promoters to take advantage of.

The 2022 Festival and Fair Database

Committed to maintaining the largest database of fairs and festivals throughout North America, FestivalNet® is excited to present its updated database for 2022.

Meticulously curated, this extensive database is updated daily, featuring over 18,000 events including:

Craft shows and craft fairs

Home and garden shows

Fine art shows

Street festivals

Music festivals

And more…

An Incredible Resource for Vendors, Visitors, and Promoters

FestivalNet® was created out of a love and passion for all things festival and fair. For more than two decades, FestivalNet® has worked hard to create the largest, most accurate, and comprehensive database of festivals and fairs throughout North America.

Covering Canada and the United States, FestivalNet's website is a valuable resource for professional artists, craftspeople, musicians, performers, agents, researchers, vendors, production and service providers, and more.

Intuitive Platform with Advanced Search Filters

FestivalNet's website was designed with the end user in mind, featuring an easy to navigate interface that connects its members with the information they need.

Members can search for festivals, events, and fairs using a wide range of useful filters including:

State / Province

City or Zip code Radius

Month or Date Range

Events with entertainment

Type of Event

Attendance

Deadlines

Whether or not food is needed

Juried Art Shows

Virtual shows

With a few clicks, visitors will be presented with customized search results. Each event listing includes critical information such as event dates, event contact information, event description, and the official website for the event.

A Convenient and Time-Saving Tool

Millions of individuals enjoy festivals and fairs each year. Similarly, the industry directly or indirectly employs tens of thousands of vendors, musicians, artists, promoters, and more.

For these individuals, FestivalNet® offers a convenient, accessible, time-saving tool. Those who make their living from such events can quickly locate opportunities for their business, while patrons can find interesting and entertaining events to attend.

Vendor Marketplace and Tools

In addition to its robust database of fairs and festivals, FestivalNet® offers several tools and resources for vendors. Its integrated online marketplace can be used to buy or sell a wide range of products ranging from handmade crafts, to commercially produced items.

Registered organizers and promoters can list their event on FestivalNet® for free. With over 1.3 million visitors a month, the website is an ideal place to help festivals, fairs and events gain more exposure.

FestivalNet® Pro Membership

Starting at just $15/month, with heavy discounts for 3-month and 12-month subscriptions, FestivalNet® offers a full suite of value-driven benefits for its members.

Features of Pro Level Membership Include:

*All basic features, plus

Complete event details

Full event rating details

Web link in festival biz directory ($35 value)

10 item online store in our Marketplace

Add music, video, images to optional community profile

Promoters: Upload show applications

Build custom events list

Add notes on shows

Set reminders & appointments when booking shows

Map your search results and MyList

Call for Artist and Featured Events Products

Impactful Event Promotion and Marketing Packages

Gain additional exposure for an upcoming event with FestivalNet's 'Call for Artist' or 'Featured Events' products and reach more attendees, vendor types, artists, crafters, and performers.

Benefits Include:

Appearing on special featured events or artists webpage, homepage map, and more

Appear in monthly artists newsletter reaching over 74,000 artists

Top position on all public member's search results and high ranking webpages for up to 11 months

Appear in the Call for Artists weekly e-blast, reaching 69,000 members

About FestivalNet®

For 26 years, FestivalNet® has been a pillar of the fair and festival community throughout North America. Its database of events is one of the largest in existence, offering a wealth of helpful information for patrons and vendors alike.

With an integrated marketplace and promotional tools, vendors can tap into FestivalNet's 30+ million monthly viewership to find their audience and promote their products, services, and events.

Those interested in learning more about FestivalNet® or its services are encouraged to reach out via its official website for more information.

Website: https://festivalnet.com

Phone Number: +18002003737

Email: info@festivalnet.com

