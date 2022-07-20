Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - FPW Media, an Oregon-based creative studio, is on track to continue its years-long streak of growth after being named one of the fastest-growing brands in 2020. FPW Media serves clients through three mediums-brand, film, and merchandise-to help grow and market their name and image effectively to consumers. The studio has seen significant growth in the years since 2019, and the trends seem like they're on track to continue for 2022.





FPW Media



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/131426_e9099c7924a3daa9_001full.jpg

Cohesive and Streamlined

FPW provides clients and businesses with the tools to bring them to the spotlight and allow them to communicate all the professionalism, dynamism, and initiative of their brand. The original idea for the company was simple: what if several creative studios were combined under one name? Through handling work in several different creative sectors, FPW Media allows brands to enjoy streamlined processes to promote themselves through branding, film, and merchandising. Working with FPW allows one to cohesively communicate and market themselves with consistent messaging otherwise not available when working with multiple creative studios.

Merchandising Services and Products

One of the most important sectors of FPW Media's operations is its merchandising department. In 2021, FPW brought in house fully automated screen printing and can produce about 8,000 garments a day. FPW added in house fleet graphics in 2022, as well as vehicle wraps and other products for commercial clients. Whether a customer needs branded apparel for employees - such as uniforms - or specialty merchandise for giveaway events, FPW's in-house printing and embroidery services guarantees a quality product that exemplifies the essence of a client's brand. FPW has two facilities in Eugene and Portland, equipping them to provide large quantities of merchandise with a quick turnaround. FPW also offers water-based, plastisol, and discharge ink options with direct to garment (DTG) and heat transfer printing services. With their state of the art Barudan sewing machines, with updated SmartHead technology SH Sewing Head and Servo Motors, FPW is well-equipped to handle high quantities of sewing tasks that maintain consistent quality through the process.

FPW also offers design services for clients hoping to curate and sell from tradeshow booths. They select materials and colors that embody its client's company's personality with a balanced use of space and design. It strives to bring a harmonious system of backdrops, flags, signage, lighting, and furniture to introduce a client's world to their consumerbase.

Dedicated to Raising the Standard

FPW Media's founder and CEO, Owen Garitty, believes the business's success is less about luck and more about dedication and rising to a challenge. "I have always focused on outworking my competition. I may not be able to control being best at something, but I can control how much effort I put in," Garitty says. "So many of our competitors tell their clients or customers no and, to put it simply, we say yes." FPW was founded in 2013 and has served countless clients by providing assistance through advertising and merchandising

FPW Media was named one of the fastest-growing agencies in 2020, seeing over 300% growth in a period of three years. The company has continued to enjoy constant growth, seeing over 120% growth from 2018-2021. For a company that is entirely self-funded and founder-driven, it's needless to say that this rate of growth is significant. FPW Media thinks that a major key to its success is its ability to serve clients and bring tangibility to their businesses that's both physical and digital. "Our three divisions-brand, films, and merch-allow us to approach the marketing needs of our clients from a holistic perspective, ensuring that their company's vision remains intact throughout every aspect of their branding," FPW Media says.

FPW Media's Future

FPW Media has a bright future, and the company holds a clear perspective on what challenges it faces in its industry and what's viable at the moment. "We've come to realize the digital experience should be a seamless extension to the rest of any brand experience. It appears that a true metaverse is farther away from mass adoption than was previously thought. Retail is not dead but bad retail is dead," the company says. "Luxury hospitality experiences are going to continue to be in high demand for the foreseeable future. There is a vast opportunity for brands that can consistently execute high-end hospitality experiences at scale."

As FPW Media pushes further into 2022, the company shows no signs of slowing down and is excited about any opportunity for growth. "Opportunity is all around us. Every interaction has the potential to lead to something great, the trick is to recognize what it is and then put in the work to capitalize on it."

FPW Media is a creative studio based in the Eugene-Springfield area. With three divisions-Brand, Films, and Merch-FPW is much more than a mere marketing agency. FPW describes itself as an "un-agency" that rises above the noise in a Fast Paced World. FPW is defined by a client-first mentality, a commitment to producing superior content, an in-house guarantee of brand consistency, and unprecedented access to leadership and design specialists.

To learn more, visit fpwmedia.com or contact Jessica at press@garitty.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131426