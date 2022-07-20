Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") is pleased to provide the following update. The University of Ploiesti, Romania (Universitatea Petrol-Gaze Din Ploiesti) ("the University") has now executed an agreement with Micromem. This agreement will govern the development and project specific modifications to the tracer detection technology and, in addition, the analytics software development.

The University was selected by Romgaz to head up the technical aspects of the project. The University Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiesti (Universitatea Petrol-Gaze, UPG) is a public university in Ploiesti, Romania. Founded in 1948 under the name of Institute of Petroleum and Gas. The Faculty of Petroleum and Gas Engineering is the only faculty in Romania that trains specialists in the field of oil and gas exploitation and among the few in the world. https://ipg.upg-ploiesti.ro/en/about-us

