MDB Capital Holdings, LLC: MDB Capital Holdings Appoints Sean Magennis to Board of Directors

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, a privately held Public Venture Capital platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced the appointment of Sean Magennis to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Magennis is a seasoned business executive specializing in scaling professional services firms and has over 30 years of extensive growth, acquisition, turnaround, and international experience.

He currently serves as the President of CEO Coaching International, a global executive coaching business. He is widely known for leading the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), which consists of almost 33,000 chief executives in 130 countries, as Global President and COO for more than seven years.

Mr. Magennis earned a B.A. from Rhodes University and is also a graduate of the Stagen Leadership Institute and currently sits on the National Board of the Young Catholic Professionals organization. He remains an active member of YPO and served as a Chapter Chair and Regional Board Member. Mr. Magennis served as Global Chairman and seven-year Board Member of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), a community of 17,000 business owners in 100 countries. He also served as a non-commissioned Infantry Officer in the South African Defense Force.

"Sean's experience at YPO and EO provides a skillset that is perfectly suited to helping us as we execute on the development of our community and unique financing model," stated Christopher Marlett, MDB Capital Holdings CEO and Chairman. "In addition, his current role as CEO of Coaching International will prove beneficial to helping us understand how to best mentor the young companies we are backing,"

Commenting on his recent appointment, Mr. Magennis said, "I have long contested and proved that people are not simply born leaders, nor do engaged communities self-aggregate. Instead, they are cultivated with intent, strategic coaching and connection to growth-minded peers, and I look forward to applying the same principles and strategies to help MDB scale its unique community-powered platform."

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc. ("Patentvest'), and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. ("Invizyne'). MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance our investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, MDB's expected registration of its securities with the SEC and listing of its securities with The Nasdaq Stock Market. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more information, contact MDB Capital Holdings Investor Relations at

IR@mdb.com

SOURCE: MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709213/MDB-Capital-Holdings-Appoints-Sean-Magennis-to-Board-of-Directors