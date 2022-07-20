

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $111.28 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $133.78 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $481.67 million from $475.65 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $111.28 Mln. vs. $133.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $481.67 Mln vs. $475.65 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEI INVESTMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de