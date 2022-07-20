

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.18 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.52 last year.



