

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):



Earnings: $329 million in Q2 vs. -$434 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.00 in Q2 vs. -$1.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.94 per share Revenue: $12.11 billion in Q2 vs. $5.47 billion in the same period last year.



