Ashland Global Holdings Inc. changes name to Ashland Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced plans to change its legal name from "Ashland Global Holdings Inc." to "Ashland Inc." effective as of August 1, 2022, subject to satisfying all applicable legal requirements. The name change will be the final step of an internal reorganization to simplify the company's legal entity structure, which will see Ashland LLC (a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of the company) merging into its direct parent Ashland Chemco Inc. (a wholly owned, direct subsidiary of the company), which will immediately thereafter merge directly with and into the company.

The company's shares of common stock will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the NYSE ticker symbol "ASH" and its Committee on Uniform Securities Identification Procedures (CUSIP) number will not be changing. No action is needed from stockholders.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for sustainability. The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 3,800 passionate, tenacious solvers - from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators - thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com (http://ashland.com/) and Ashland | Sustainability Overview (https://www.ashland.com/sustainability/sustainability-overview) to learn more.

