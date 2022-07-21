MITRE, a U.S.-based not-for-profit organization, and the Australian Department of Defence have signed an agreement encouraging greater collaboration to bring about innovative and integrated solutions for enhanced operations and allied coalition interoperability.

The agreement, developed and administered by the Australia Defence Science and Technology Group, will provide access to MITRE's transformational solutions, systems engineering excellence, a world-class workforce, and the opportunity to transfer innovations and knowledge.

This approach will encourage strategic partnerships to deliver whole-of-nation solutions that strengthen the defense of Australia and enhance security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"MITRE has been a conduit between the Australian Defence Forces and U.S. partners for decades, and we look forward to establishing a dedicated presence in Canberra and growing our MITRE team with Australia's world-class talent," said Keoki Jackson, senior vice president and general manager, MITRE National Security Sector. "Our collaboration with Australia, a critical ally in the Pacific and every conflict for more than a century, will enable our nations to enhance decisions and implement optimized solutions to complex security and deterrence challenges of national and global significance."

Chief Defence Scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC, said, "Australia has an ongoing and successful working relationship with MITRE, who have delivered impact to the U.S. government and its allies for over 60 years. Our collaboration anticipates benefit to Australia by developing new concepts and emerging technologies to uplift sovereign capabilities that strengthen our national security and enhance the safety of the Indo-Pacific region."

The agreement builds upon a strong and close partnership between Australia and the United States that spans air, sea, and land platforms. As an independent and trusted adviser to the U.S. federal government, industry, and academic partners, MITRE brings deep expertise in mission capabilities, systems engineering and integration, advanced command and control, space, cyber, and electromagnetic/information warfare, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies. This strategic partnership could potentially assist the advancement of Australia's sovereign capabilities through the application of MITRE's long-standing research conducted on behalf of the U.S. government.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of the United States and our allies. Learn more at www.mitre.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005235/en/

Contacts:

Media

Tracy Schario media@mitre.org