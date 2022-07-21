Meteor Tutors Provides Online Education For Exam Preparations At Highest Online Safety Standards

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor Tutors is leading the online education market in online safety for children and young adults. The UK-based, independent educational platform hosts tutors that went through a thorough vetting process. They provide an inspiration to students that are looking for international excellence and entry to the top schools and universities globally.

Meteor Tutors was created by Anita Grace MacDonald, a High School Principal and pianist, initially to provide a state-of-the-art solution for sophisticated online music lessons. Her approach to provide the highest safeguarding and privacy standards to protect the students was quickly extended to academic and vocational tutoring for a larger curriculum including Maths, Sciences, Business, Computing, Languages, Humanities and the Arts.

As a multiple prizewinning pianist at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and qualified Secondary Headteacher, MacDonald scaled global online tuition by matching qualified and vetted tutors, using similar systems to in person school interview procedures.

Meteor Tutors now leads the virtual education market in online safety with highest security and privacy standards.

Tutors are vetted with a security check of their ID information, credentials, locations and police check. Classes are accessible via web or mobile app with secure two-factor authentication and facial and fingerprint technology.

A secure messaging service does not require the exchange of personal phone numbers. Parents can have access to recorded classes and in-app chats. Integrated payment services provide personal info and payment protection.

"Let's not forget the main benefit of online education, which is the ease of access to information which we should leverage in our role as teachers and tutors to make it available as far and wide as possible," says MacDonald, who comes from humble beginnings in Scotland.

MacDonald's grandmother ensured the access to piano lessons, even when money was tight. Later, MacDonald was accepted into the Royal Conservatoire Scotland as one of the few working-class students, winning various awards and performing on national and international stages.

"My strong work ethic was taught in the early days through music education which requires a long term commitment, patience, effort and application. Online education should serve these requirements," MacDonald resumes.

Meteor Tutors comes with superior video conferencing quality in 4K video and Hi-Fi audio quality, added by countless features such as multiple cameras setup for close up work at the touch of a button.

Students worldwide can access Meteor Tutors through the app store or at MeteorTutors.com.

