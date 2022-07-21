

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), foremerly Woodside Petroleum Ltd., reported that its second-quarter revenue surged 159.1 percent to $3.44 billion from last year's $1.33 billion. The results were benefited by the contribution from BHP's petroleum business.



Production was 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or MMboe, up 49.1 percent from 22.7 Mmboe a year ago.



Sequentially, revenue grew 43.6 percent and production climbed 60.2 percent from the preceding first quarter.



In the second quarter, sales volume was 35.8 MMboe, up 27.4 percent from last year, and up 51% sequentially.



The company delivered average realised price of $95 per barrel of oil equivalent or boe, significantly higher than $46 per boe a year ago.



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects total production of 145 - 153 Mmboe. The company's previous production range was 92-98 MMboe.



Woodside's production range, excluding the former BHPP assets and updated for the new conversion factors, would result in a range of 88-94 MMboe.



In Australia, Woodside Energy shares traded at A$30.99, down 4.87 percent.







