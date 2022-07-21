- (PLX AI) - Bonava Q2 EPS SEK 2.01.
|07:10
|Bonava Q2 Sales SEK 3,755 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,600 Million
|07:06
|BONAVA AB: Bonava's Q2 interim report 2022:More units recognised with higher margins
|Langen: Bonava startet weitere Eigenheime im Römerquartier
|BONAVA AB: Invitation to presentation of Bonava's interim report for the second quarter 2022 on 21 July
|BONAVA AB: New number of shares and votes in Bonava AB due to conversion
|BONAVA AB
|3,072
|+1,45 %