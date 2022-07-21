- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q2 revenue SEK 1,811 million vs. estimate SEK 1,740 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 500 million vs. estimate SEK 403 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 117 million
STILLFRONT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,283
|2,321
|07:33
|2,313
|2,335
|07:31
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Stillfront Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 639 Million vs. Estimate SEK 640 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q2 revenue SEK 1,811 million vs. estimate SEK 1,740 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 500 million vs. estimate SEK 403 million• Q2 net income SEK 117 million
► Artikel lesen
|28.06.
|Stillfront Falls 4% After SEB Cuts to Sell on Earnings Risks
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront shares fell 4% at the open after SEB analysts downgraded the stock to sell, saying low valuation is overshadowed by growing risks ahead of the earnings report.• Reopening headwinds...
► Artikel lesen
|25.05.
|Stillfront Needs to Deliver on FY Guidance to Restore Investor Confidence, Bank of America Says
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront needs to deliver on its full-year guidance to restore investor confidence, analysts at Bank of America said, starting coverage of the stock with a neutral rating. • Price target...
► Artikel lesen
|04.05.
|Stillfront Group AB (publ) GAAP EPS of SEK0.36, revenue of SEK1.67B beats by SEK1.51B
|04.05.
|Stillfront Q1 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 616 Million vs. Estimate SEK 584 Million
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront Q1 revenue SEK 1,678 million vs. estimate SEK 1,600 million.• Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 502 million vs. estimate SEK 310 million• Q1 net income SEK 144 million
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|2,368
|+2,20 %