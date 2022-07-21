- (PLX AI) - Evolution Q2 revenue EUR 344 million vs. estimate EUR 347 million.
- • Q2 net income EUR 200.9 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.94
|07:40
|Evolution AB Q2 EBITDA EUR 238.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 243 Million
(PLX AI) - Evolution Q2 revenue EUR 344 million vs. estimate EUR 347 million.• Q2 net income EUR 200.9 million• Q2 EPS EUR 0.94


