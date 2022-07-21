- (PLX AI) - Sinch Q2 sales SEK 6,615 million vs. estimate SEK 6,689 million.
- • Q2 net income SEK -40 million
- • Q2 EPS SEK -0.05
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,299
|2,333
|07:54
|2,296
|2,336
|07:54
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:41
|Sinch AB: Interim Report January - June 2022
|April - June 2022
Net sales increased by 80 percent to SEK 6,615m (3,682).Gross profit increased by 123 percent to SEK 1,937m (869). A reassessment of reserves for accrued traffic costs in Messaging...
► Artikel lesen
|07:40
|Sinch Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 503 Million vs. Estimate SEK 668 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sinch Q2 sales SEK 6,615 million vs. estimate SEK 6,689 million.• Q2 net income SEK -40 million• Q2 EPS SEK -0.05
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Sinch AB: Sinch initiates search for new CEO
|Stockholm, Sweden - July 20, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that Sinch CEO Oscar Werner steps down from his position...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Sinch AB: Sinch publishes updated historical segment reporting after implementation of new operating model
|Stockholm, Sweden - July 19, 2022 - Sinch AB.
The publication of updated historical segment reporting is made to simplify the understanding of Sinch's upcoming quarterly report, where the new segment...
► Artikel lesen
|13.07.
|Sinch AB: Sinch report reveals consumers want better ways to get real-time financial services and connect with their bank
|One in three under 40 switch banks to get a better mobile experience as customers want more personalized two-way interaction
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and ATLANTA - July 13, 2022 - Consumers want far...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SINCH AB
|2,303
|+0,35 %