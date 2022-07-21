

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish communications company Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit grew 31 percent to 460 million euros from last year's 351 million euros.



Earnings per share were 0.08 euro, up 33 percent from last year's 0.06 euro.



Comparable profit for the period was 585 million euros, compared to 539 million euros a year ago. Comparable earnings per share were 0.10 euro, compared to 0.09 euro last year.



Net sales for the quarter increased 11 percent to 5.87 billion euros from last year's 5.31 billion euros. Net sales grew 3% in constant currency.



Looking ahead for the full year 2022, net sales outlook is unchanged in constant currency, expecting between 23.5 billion euros and 24.7 billion euros. Comparable operating margin guidance remains 11% to 13.5%.



The Board resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.02 euro per share. The dividend record date is on July 26 and the dividend will be paid on August 4.



Following this announced distribution of the second installment and the executed payment of the first installment in Q2 2022, the Board's remaining distribution authorization is a maximum of 0.04 euro per share.



The payment of the second installment of the distribution is expected to total approximately 112 million euros in the third quarter.



