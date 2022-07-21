- (PLX AI) - Basware Q2 EBIT EUR -8.755 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR -4.518 million
|Basware Q2 EPS EUR -0.67
|Sapphire BidCo Ltd to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Basware Corporation
|Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Basware Corporation
|BASWARE: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
|Basware publishes Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2022 on Thursday, 21 July 2022
|BASWARE OYJ
|39,500
|0,00 %