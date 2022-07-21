

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan Group (GVDBF.PK) reported net income of CHF 440 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to CHF 481 million in 2021, resulting in a net profit margin of 12.1% versus 14.3% in 2021. Basic earnings per share were CHF 47.74 versus CHF 52.19 for the same period in 2021.



Sales for the first six months of the year were CHF 3,652 million, an increase of 6.2% on a like-for-like basis and 8.3% in Swiss francs. Last year, the company generated sales of CHF 3,373 million.



Givaudan delivered an operating cash flow of CHF 131 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to CHF 415 million in 2021.



Gilles Andrier, CEO, said, 'We are very pleased with our solid performance in the first half of 2022, despite the challenging environment that we are continuing to operate in. I am proud of the way in which we have again demonstrated the resilience of our business and our strong focus on supporting the growth of our customers around the world.'







