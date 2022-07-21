Toledo Solar founder Aaron Bates joined pv magazine USA to explain the benefits of US-made solar and cadmium telluride technology.From pv magazine USA Cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar panels, famously made by First Solar, are an essential part of the US solar module ecosystem. Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar, an Ohio-based manufacturer of CdTe modules, told pv magazine USA that the technology has grown from a small fraction of solar projects to the dominant source of modules in utility-scale projects. Bates came from an institutional finance background, and when he first got involved in ...

