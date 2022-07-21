With the International Energy Agency leading calls to diversify the world's solar PV supply chain, Australia's only solar panel maker Tindo Solar has released a video following the manufacturing process at its new $7.6 million production facility in Adelaide.From pv magazine Australia South Australian-based solar PV module maker Tindo Solar has published a video detailing the manufacturing process at its new factory at Mawson Lakes in Adelaide's northern suburbs. The new AUD 11 million ($7.6 million) plant includes a production line that can produce panels featuring M10 cell technology and ...

