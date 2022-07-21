Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 20 July 2022

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle Announces Results ofGeneral MeetingHeld on 20 July 2022
Guernsey, 21 July 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Tender Offer will proceed and is expected to close at 5:00pm London time on 4 August 2022, with settlement to occur by 9 August 2022. Please refer to the Circular for a more detailed timetable.
ABOUT EUROCASTLE
Eurocastle Investment Limited.
EUROCASTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de