Donnerstag, 21.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
21.07.22
08:01 Uhr
9,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2022 | 08:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 20 July 2022

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator
Attn: Tracy Lewis

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Results ofGeneral MeetingHeld on 20 July 2022

Guernsey, 21 July 2022 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Tender Offer will proceed and is expected to close at 5:00pm London time on 4 August 2022, with settlement to occur by 9 August 2022. Please refer to the Circular for a more detailed timetable.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
