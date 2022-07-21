- (PLX AI) - Attendo Q2 EPS SEK -0.39.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|2,110
|2,194
|08:39
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Attendo Q2 Sales SEK 3,546 Million
|(PLX AI) - Attendo Q2 EPS SEK -0.39.
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|Attendo second quarter report 2022: STRONG GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, BUT WEAK RESULT
|12.07.
|Attendo's report for the second quarter of 2022 to be published on 21 July 2022 - Invitation to presentation
|06.05.
|Attendo Q1 Sales SEK 3,482 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,365 Million
|(PLX AI) - Attendo Q1 EPS SEK -0.2.
► Artikel lesen
|06.05.
|Attendo first quarter report 2022: HIGH ORGANIC GROWTH BUT PROFITABILITY UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO THE PANDEMIC
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ATTENDO AB
|2,110
|+1,64 %