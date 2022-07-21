Anzeige
21.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 20

21 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 367.2066 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 369.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 362.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,466,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,625,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
460362.50 08:13:3000060114615TRLO0LSE
2063364.00 08:28:4100060115284TRLO0LSE
2050363.50 08:44:1700060115942TRLO0LSE
1810366.50 08:57:3000060116491TRLO0LSE
140366.50 08:57:3000060116492TRLO0LSE
2027366.00 09:00:0000060116629TRLO0LSE
518366.00 09:21:0500060117694TRLO0LSE
1591366.00 09:21:0500060117693TRLO0LSE
2050366.00 09:25:1800060117871TRLO0LSE
2152367.00 10:20:5200060120286TRLO0LSE
1951368.00 10:29:5300060120664TRLO0LSE
1925369.00 11:01:5200060121865TRLO0LSE
256369.00 11:01:5200060121866TRLO0LSE
1750369.00 11:01:5300060121867TRLO0LSE
2292369.00 11:31:4300060122849TRLO0LSE
1186368.00 11:33:1300060123029TRLO0LSE
725368.00 11:33:1300060123028TRLO0LSE
1880367.50 11:37:4200060123275TRLO0LSE
347365.50 11:55:5000060124189TRLO0LSE
1024366.50 12:37:0500060126062TRLO0LSE
882366.50 12:37:0500060126061TRLO0LSE
1850367.50 13:11:5400060127665TRLO0LSE
339367.50 13:11:5400060127664TRLO0LSE
600368.00 13:21:2200060128106TRLO0LSE
600368.00 13:21:2200060128105TRLO0LSE
605368.00 13:21:2200060128104TRLO0LSE
294368.00 13:21:2200060128107TRLO0LSE
1950367.00 13:59:2800060130178TRLO0LSE
237366.50 14:25:0500060131014TRLO0LSE
915366.50 14:25:0500060131016TRLO0LSE
783366.50 14:25:0500060131015TRLO0LSE
1949367.00 14:30:0300060131225TRLO0LSE
259367.50 14:49:5800060132238TRLO0LSE
486367.50 14:49:5800060132237TRLO0LSE
38367.50 14:49:5800060132236TRLO0LSE
700367.50 14:49:5800060132235TRLO0LSE
848367.50 15:03:5300060132980TRLO0LSE
1014367.50 15:03:5300060132979TRLO0LSE
1156367.50 15:18:5200060133907TRLO0LSE
359367.50 15:18:5200060133906TRLO0LSE
636367.50 15:19:2400060133927TRLO0LSE
2159369.00 15:42:5200060135650TRLO0LSE
1692369.50 15:58:1200060136250TRLO0LSE
271369.50 15:58:1800060136254TRLO0LSE
140369.50 15:58:1800060136255TRLO0LSE
941369.50 16:08:2300060136722TRLO0LSE
100369.50 16:10:3700060136864TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

