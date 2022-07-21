Transparency Market Research: Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market to Surpass Value of US$ 15 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Prevalence of respiratory diseases steering demand for technologically advanced respiratory monitoring devices; burden of COPD and sleep apnea expanding avenues in respiratory monitoring devices market

Increasing access to devices in hospitals underpins lucrative avenues; Europe market to advance at promising growth rate on back of need for respiratory care management in home care setting

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging need for early intervention in respiratory diseases is catalyzing R&D on wearable respiratory monitoring devices. These have gained adoption in monitoring respiratory pattern of certain respiratory disease patients such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and COVID-19. The global respiratory monitoring devices market is forecast to advance at CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global market study on respiratory monitoring devices has found that novel devices has helped increasing the accuracy in monitoring of patients' respiratory activity in various clinical settings. A granular respiratory monitoring devices market revenue analysis has observed that the prevalence of sleep apnea is increasing with age. Of note, COPD poses a glaring health burden globally, broadening the respiratory monitoring devices market outlook.

Key Findings of Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Study

Technological Advancements in Systems to Increase Accuracy in Monitoring Respiratory Disease Patients: Prevalence of chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma and cystic fibrosis, has nudged medical device companies to unveil technologically advanced devices. They are developing novel devices to tap into the avenues, particularly wearable systems that can enable patients and caregivers to get real-time data on respiration rate. Increased adoption of technologically advanced respiratory systems for home care has expanded frontiers for firms in the respiratory monitoring devices market. In this regard, pulse oximeters have emerged as non-invasive device gaining preference for measurement of oxygen saturation level.

Request Brochure of Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1415

Prevalence of COPD and Sleep Apnea Presents Enormous Opportunities: Ongoing trends of the respiratory monitoring devices market underscore that elderly population presents a vast untapped revenue potential during the forecast period. The morbidity of COPD is likely to increase in older adults with cardiovascular diseases. Increasing awareness of the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea and COPD is catalyzing the prospects of the respiratory monitoring devices market.

Ongoing trends of the respiratory monitoring devices market underscore that elderly population presents a vast untapped revenue potential during the forecast period. The morbidity of COPD is likely to increase in older adults with cardiovascular diseases. Increasing awareness of the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea and COPD is catalyzing the prospects of the respiratory monitoring devices market. Increased Access to Devices in Hospital Settings to Catalyze Market Growth: Of the various end users, hospitals accounted for major share of the respiratory monitoring devices market in 2021. The segment is expected to retain its lucrativeness until the end of the forecast study. The access to respiratory monitoring procedures in hospitals and affordability of newer devices among the patient population has spurred the revenue streams in the segment.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Key Drivers

Growing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a key driver underlying the evolution of the respiratory monitoring devices market. Of note, prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea among patients has been high, thus enriching the prospects.

Constant product advancements in the respiratory monitoring devices market focus on increasing the accuracy in monitoring as well as improving the patient comfort. The need for meeting these performance parameters has fueled R&D on novel systems by medtech companies.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1415

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held the major market share in 2021. The North America respiratory monitoring devices market has been fueled by need for continuous innovation in respiratory care devices.

held the major market share in 2021. The respiratory monitoring devices market has been fueled by need for continuous innovation in respiratory care devices. Europe held a key share of the global respiratory monitoring devices market in the same year. The revenues have been propelled by the adoption of respiratory monitoring technologies in various healthcare settings, more notably in home care in recent years.

held a key share of the global respiratory monitoring devices market in the same year. The revenues have been propelled by the adoption of respiratory monitoring technologies in various healthcare settings, more notably in home care in recent years. Asia Pacific is a potentially lucrative market during the forecast period, notes the TMR study on the respiratory monitoring devices market. Growing pool of respiratory disease patients in the region has led to an uptick in demand.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Medtech and medical device companies are leaning on commercialization of products equipped with cutting-edge technologies. Some of the prominent players in the respiratory monitoring devices market. include Vyaire Medical, Inc., Novelda AS, Nihon Kohden Corporation, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Masimo, Welch Allyn, Inc., GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, and Medtronic.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1415

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Pulse Oximeters



Capnographs



Spirometers



Polysomnographs (PSG)



Peak Flow Meters



Gas Analyzers



Others

End-user

Home Care



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Specialty Clinics

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1415

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

& Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Wearable Medical Devices Market: The wearable medical devices market to expand at a CAGR of 19.1% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Role of wearable medical device companies to improve the usability and accessibility of products is promising for future of wearable technology in healthcare.

Personal Mobility Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and arthritis among all age groups is projected to drive the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market: eHealth apps and telehealth are giving rise to remote patient monitoring in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market.

Neurostimulation Devices Market: Rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increase in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, and introduction of innovative technologies.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Increase in government expenditure on health care in emerging economies such as India and rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders are likely to augment the global market during the forecast period.

Negative-pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market: Rise in preference for single-use NPWT devices in order to reduce cross-contamination and costly readmission is driving the negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market.

Eye Care Surgical Devices Market: Eye care surgical devices market is driven by the increase in incidence of eye disorders such as cataracts and glaucoma. Recent advancements in cataract surgery equipment for eye care have improved the safety and effectiveness of common procedures.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric medical devices market was valued at US$ 21,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg