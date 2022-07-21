Anzeige
WKN: A1JLWT ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Ticker-Symbol: PM6 
Lang & Schwarz
21.07.22
09:58 Uhr
6,000 Euro
-6,000
-100,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9006,10009:58
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
21.07.2022 | 08:31
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Q2 2022 production results

DJ Polymetal: Q2 2022 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q2 2022 production results 21-Jul-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE                         LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     21 July 2022 Polymetal International plc Q2 2022 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the second quarter of 2022.

"In Q2, we hit our production targets and are on track to meet our full-year guidance. International sanctions against Russia continue to have a material impact on sales, procurement and logistics. The management is fully focused on maintaining operating and financial stability of the Company", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents occurred among Group workforce and contractors in Q2 2022. During this period, twominor LTI incidents were recorded among employees. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for the six-month perioddecreased by 53% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 0.08 (0.17 in H1 2021).

-- Q2 gold equivalent production ("GE") decreased by 9% year-on-year to 326 Koz. Lower grades and plannedlong maintenance shutdown at the Amursk POX reduced output from Kyzyl and Albazino, more than offsetting freshcontribution from Nezhda.

-- GE output for H1 was 697 Koz, down by 7% y-o-y, including 453 Koz in Russia and 244 Koz in Kazakhstan.?OVID-related restrictions in China forced the Company to reduce shipments of gold concentrates from Nezhda andKyzyl. The Company reiterates its full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE (1.2 Moz in Russia and 500 Koz inKazakhstan), however notes a risk of underperformance given persistent lockdowns and logistical constraints inChinese ports and railway.

-- In Q2, 130 Koz of GE in gold and silver bullion inventory accumulated across the Group's Russian mines.This gap between sales and production is likely to be closed during Q3 as the Company ramps up export sales tovarious Asian markets.

-- Revenue for the quarter recorded a 36% decline y-o-y to USUSD 433 million, while H1 revenue was down by 18%to USUSD 1,048 million (USUSD 605 million Russia and USUSD 443 million Kazakhstan). The negative dynamics was the resultof lower sales volumes on the back of inventory accumulation, while the average realized price was marginallyhigher.

-- Net debt as of the end of Q2 stood at approximately USUSD 2.8 billion. A quarterly increase of USUSD 0.8billion was driven by bullion and concentrate inventory accumulation, accelerated purchases of equipment andspares, funding of the critically important contractors and suppliers, and upward USUSD re-valuation ofruble-denominated debt driven by significant Rouble strengthening during the quarter. The Company maintainssufficient liquidity with USUSD 0.5 billion in cash and USUSD 0.4 billion of undrawn credit lines with non-sanctionedbanks.

-- Given significant appreciation of Ruble against US Dollar, the Company will update its FY2022 cash costsand CAPEX guidance with the publication of its H1 2022 financial results on 22 September 2022.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

3 months ended June 
                30,                     6 months ended June 30, 
                            % change1                  % change1 
                2022    2021              2022    2021 
 
Waste mined, Mt         55.0    52.5    +5%         110.0    98.0    +12% 
Underground development, km   25.1    23.3    +8%         48.9    46.3    +6% 
Ore mined, Mt          5.1     3.8     +37%        9.4     7.5     +26% 
Open-pit            4.1     2.8     +47%        7.4     5.6     +33% 
Underground           1.0     0.9     +7%         2.0     1.9     +5% 
Ore processed, Mt        4.3     4.0     +8%         8.4     7.6     +11% 
Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.3     3.7     -9%         3.4     3.8     -11% 
Production 
Gold, Koz            271     299     -9%         587     635     -8% 
Silver, Moz           4.3     4.8     -10%        8.8     9.4     -6% 
Gold equivalent, Koz2      326     359     -9%         697     753     -7% 
Sales 
Gold, Koz            189     315     -40%        456     595     -23% 
Silver, Moz           4.4     4.3     +3%         8.7     8.0     +9% 
Revenue, USUSDm3         433     681     -36%        1,048    1,274    -18% 
Net debt, USUSDm4         2,801    1,978    +42%        2,801    1,647    +70% 
 
LTIFR (Employees)5       0.06    0.10    -40%        0.08    0.17    -53% 
Fatalities           0      0      NA         0      0      NA 
Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, 
% changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in 
this release. 
 (2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly 
(120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 
March 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the six months period). 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. 
6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

3 months ended June 30, %   6 months ended June 30, % 
        2022     2021     change 2022    2021    change 
 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kazakhstan   105     144     -27%  244     293     -17% 
Kyzyl      53      93      -43%  135     182     -26% 
Varvara     52      51      +3%  109     110     -1% 
Russia     220     215     +3%  453     460     -2% 
Dukat      61      68      -11%  127     135     -6% 
Albazino    39      46      -15%  95     123     -23% 
Omolon     45      51      -12%  85     98     -14% 
Nezhda     31      -      NA   61     -      NA 
Svetloye    24      26      -8%  43     53     -19% 
Voro      19      19      +2%  39     41     -4% 
Mayskoye    1      4      -68%  4      10     -60% 
TOTAL      326     359     -9%  697     753     -7%

Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used).

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11:00 London time (13:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the call, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 (0) 330 165 4012 (local access)

0800 279 6877 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 646 828 8073 (local access)

800 289 0720 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 646 5137 (local access)

8 10 800 2865 5011 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 1493984

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220721.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available at +44 (0) 20 3859 5407 (from the UK), +1 719 457 0820 (from the USA) and 8 10 800 2702 1012 (from Russia), access code 1493984, from 15:30 London time Thursday, 21 July, till 15:30 London time Thursday, 28 July 2022. Webcast replay will be available on Polymetal's website (www.polymetalinternational.com) and at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20220721.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Timofey Kulakov 
Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                           % change             % change 
              2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       21.0     20.6     +2%   41.7    40.9    +2% 
Ore mined (open-pit), Kt  547     542     +1%   1,131    1,098    +3% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt      535     569     -6%   1,086    1,133    -4% 
Gold grade, g/t       4.8     6.5     -26%   4.8     6.2     -23% 
Gold recovery        89.0%    89.9%    -1%   88.3%    89.4%    -1% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  24.5     34.2     -28%   49.3    69.3    -29% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 94.5     97.0     -3%   93.0    90.9    +2% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz1  75      107     -30%   148     202     -27% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt   15      21      -27%   26     48     -45% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz  28      40      -29%   48     86     -44% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  7      13      -47%   21     25     -18% 
Gold grade, g/t       131.2    130.8    +0%   132.1    133.9    -1% 
Gold recovery        94.0%    90.2%    +4%   94.4%    91.3%    +3% 
Gold produced, Koz     25      53      -54%   87     96     -10% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          53      93      -43%   135     182     -26%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q2, gold in concentrate production at Kyzyl contracted by 30% mostly due to the planned decline in grade as mining shifted to the eastern part of the pit.

Concentrate inventory continued to accumulate due to the Amursk POX shutdown and COVID-related logistical restrictions in China.

Recovery rate at POX grew by 4% y-o-y due to improvements in the flowsheet implemented during the maintenance shutdown (addition of conditioning slurry tanks).

VARVARA 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                             % change             % change 
                2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt        10.3     10.0     +3%   21.3    19.5    +9% 
Ore mined, Kt         1,113    850     +31%   2,070    1,906    +9% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt       829     794     +4%   1,598    1,558    +3% 
Gold grade, g/t        1.6     1.7     -2%   1.7     1.7     -0% 
Gold recovery1         91.1%    89.9%    +1%   90.3%    88.2%    +2% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz 41      38      +8%   87     84     +3% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt       192     185     +4%   371     375     -1% 
Gold grade, g/t        2.8     2.8     -2%   2.8     2.7     +4% 
Recovery1           88.4%    83.9%    +5%   89.0%    84.3%    +6% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz    11      12      -14%   22     26     -14% 
 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz           52      51      +3%   109     110     -1%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

Gold output at Varvara was largely stable y-o-y and exceeded the production plan.

Grade processed at the flotation circuit remained high on the back of prevailing share of better quality third-party ore. Gold recovery at the leaching circuit grew following the flowsheet improvements.

Ore mined increase is driven by the start of mining at the River pit.

At Varvara, a pilot rail-veyor project (the first one implemented in Eurasia) was commissioned to transport incoming ore from the railway spur to the crusher, thus reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and ore transportation cost.

Varvara Mine Supply Chain has become the first company in Kazakhstan (and third in Polymetal) which was certified in full compliance under the International Cyanide Management Code by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI).

DUKAT 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                           % change             % change 
              2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       1.0     0.7     +53%   1.9     1.1     +79% 
Underground development, km 12.0     11.1     +8%   23.5    22.8    +3% 
Ore mined, Kt        601     638     -6%   1,234    1,283    -4% 
  Open-pit        109     119     -9%   215     223     -4% 
  Underground       492     518     -5%   1,019    1,060    -4% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      506     508     -1%   1,021    1,021    -0% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          0.5     0.6     -14%   0.6     0.5     +12% 
Silver, g/t         231     257     -10%   240     255     -6% 
Recovery1 
Gold            83.5%    87.1%    -4%   83.6%    85.3%    -2% 
Silver           85.4%    87.6%    -3%   85.1%    87.2%    -2% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          6      8      -18%   15     14     +9% 
Silver, Moz         3.1     3.6     -14%   6.5     7.1     -9% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt      117     122     -4%   232     237     -2% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          2.0     1.6     +24%   2.0     1.6     +26% 
Silver, g/t         201     219     -8%   193     235     -18% 
Recovery1 
Gold            90.5%    90.0%    +1%   91.0%    90.8%    +0% 
Silver           93.1%    93.2%    -0%   92.9%    92.6%    +0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz          7      6      +24%   13     11     +25% 
Silver, Moz         0.7     0.8     -12%   1.4     1.6     -18% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          13      13      -1%   29     25     +16% 
Silver, Moz         3.8     4.4     -13%   7.8     8.8     -11%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat H1 production was above the plan as throughput and grade exceeded the budget.

Waste mined increase in H1 is attributable to the mining of crown pillars at the Dukat open pit.

At Primorskoye, the Company is stockpiling crushed ore with shipments to customers expected to commence in August.

ALBAZINO 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                           % change             % change 
              2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       7.1     5.6     +27%   14.3    10.7    +34% 
Underground development, km 5.0     3.9     +27%   9.5     7.1     +33% 
Ore mined, Kt        1,065    455     +134%  1,837    949     +94% 
Open-pit          855     268     +219%  1,424    576     +147% 
Underground         211     187     +13%   413    373     +11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt      454     444     +2%   907     871     +4% 
Gold grade, g/t       3.2     4.0     -20%   3.2     4.1     -22% 
Gold recovery1       86.2%    88.4%    -2%   86.5%    88.6%    -2% 
Concentrate produced, Kt  32.8     33.7     -3%   65.1    66.5    -2% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t 38.6     46.7     -17%   38.8    48.1    -19% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2  41      51      -20%   81     103     -21% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt  24      34      -29%   68     82     -18% 
Gold grade, g/t       39.5     47.1     -16%   42.6    50.4    -16% 
Gold recovery        93.5%    96.3%    -3%   95.4%    96.4%    -1% 
Gold produced, Koz     39      46      -15%   95     123     -23% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          39      46      -15%   95     123     -23%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

Mining at the largest high-grade Anfisa open pit has been completed at Albazino. Depletion of Anfisa is the main driver behind the planned production decline at the mine this year.

Volume of Albazino concentrate processed at Amursk POX decreased due to the long maintenance shutdown.

Waste and ore mining volumes in H1 were higher, driven by Farida pit (Albazino) and Kutyn development. Underground development advanced due to ramping-up of Ekaterina and Anfisa underground mines.

At Kutyn, ore crushing commenced. The project completion rate reached 90%. Start-up is scheduled for Q3 2022.

AMURSK POX 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                          % change             % change 
             2022     2021         2022    2021 
Concentrate processed, Kt 33      50      -34%   91     110     -17% 
 Albazino        23      33      -30%   66     77     -14% 
 Kyzyl          7      13      -47%   21     25     -18% 
 Nezhda         2      -      NA    3      -      NA 
 Mayskoye        -      2      -100%  0      3      -92% 
 Veduga         -      -      NA    -      4      -100% 
 Other1         1      1      +10%   1      1      +10% 
Gold recovery       94.8%    93.0%    +2%   95.2%    94.0%    +1% 
Average gold grade, g/t  59.1     69.8     -15%   62.8    69.7    -10% 
Average sulphur grade   16.3%    14.1%    +16%   14.5%    13.8%    +6% 
Total gold produced2, Koz 64      103     -39%   184     224     -18% 
 Albazino        39      45      -14%   95     112     -16% 
 Kyzyl          25      53      -54%   87     96     -10% 
 Mayskoye        -      4      -100%  2      5      -70% 
 Nezhda         -      -      NA    1      -      NA 
 Veduga         -      -      NA    -      9      -100% 
 Other1         0      1      -93%   0      1      -89%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

POX production was down y-o-y due to the long maintenance shutdown (40 days) for the scheduled relining of the autoclave. OMOLON 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                           % change             % change 
              2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt       2.2     1.3     +79%   4.0     1.6     +157% 
Underground development, Km 2.8     3.0     -5%   5.9     5.7     +4% 
Ore mined, Kt        110     113     -2%   214     186     +15% 
  Open-pit        -      34      -100%  -      34     -100% 
  Underground       110     78      +40%   214     151     +42% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt      213     217     -2%   426     429     -1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t          6.3     6.5     -3%   6.0     6.7     -10% 
Silver, g/t         21      64      -67%   23     44     -48% 
Recovery1 
Gold            94.3%    95.0%    -1%   93.6%    93.9%    -0% 
Silver           76.6%    81.0%    -5%   76.2%    79.5%    -4% 
Gold production, Koz    40      43      -8%   76     88     -13% 
Silver production, Moz   0.1     0.3     -66%   0.2     0.5     -48% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt       151     308     -51%   151     353     -57% 
Gold grade, g/t       1.0     1.3     -18%   1.0     1.2     -16% 
Gold production, Koz    4      4      -2%   5      4      +18% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz          43      47      -8%   82     93     -12% 
Silver, Moz         0.1     0.3     -64%   0.2     0.5     -47%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

At Omolon, Kubaka mill recorded a planned decline in gold grade and production. In 2022, the plant processes lower-grade silver ore, Merrill-Crowe circuit remains idle, hence silver production is also down.

At the heap leach facility, Q2 stacking volumes decreased due to rehandling of the previously stacked ore. Grade was lower according to the mine plan - depletion of the Birckachan heap leach ore reserves.

Underground development commenced at Burgali underground, first ore is expected to be delivered in H2 2023. Open-pit ore mining at the deposit will recommence in Q3 2022, currently stripping is in progress.

The 2.5 MWh solar power plant reached planned capacity and now generates 20% of the required electricity for Kubaka mill. NEZHDA 

3 months ended June 30,     6 months ended June 30, 
                             % change             % change 
                 2022     2021        2022     2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt         5.1      5.6    -10%   10.0     11.0   -9% 
Ore mined, Kt          720      365    +98%   1324     710    +86% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt        491      -     NA    976      -     NA 
Grade 
Gold, g/t            3.6      -     NA    3.6      -     NA 
Silver, g/t           40.8     -     NA    35.7     -     NA 
Recovery1 
Gold               72.2%     -     NA    72.7%     -     NA 
Silver              77.8%     -     NA    76.5%     -     NA 
Gold in concentrate, Koz     41      -     NA    83      -     NA 
Silver in concentrate, Moz    0.5      -     NA    0.9      -     NA 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt     6       -     NA    7       -     NA 
Payable gold in concentrate, Koz 27      -     NA    52      -     NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt    2       -     NA    3       -     NA 
Gold grade, g/t         40.7     -     NA    40.2     -     NA 
Gold recovery          90.3%     -     NA    89.5%     -     NA 
Gold produced, Koz        -       -     NA    1       -     NA 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION1 
Gold, Koz            27      -     NA    53      -     NA 
Silver, Moz           0.3      -     NA    0.6      -     NA

Notes: (1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold payable ratio is applied.

At Nezhda, the majority of the production volume came from the payable gold in concentrate. Amursk POX continued to process trial batches of concentrate to study its technological parameters before processing at the future POX-2 plant.

The 110-kV line linking Nezhda mine to the regional grid, powered by the combination of hydro and gas, has been successfully commissioned. Previously operating diesel-powered gensets have been transferred to stand-by emergency mode. SVETLOYE 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                          % change             % change 
             2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt     1.5     1.1     +41%   3.2     1.8     +80% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt 638     536     +19%   1,007    926     +9% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore stacked, Kt     356     366     -3%   668     648     +3% 
Gold grade, g/t     2.2     2.8     -23%   2.0     3.7     -45% 
Gold recovery      80.8%    80.8%    -    80.8%    81.5%    -1% 
Gold production, Koz   24      26      -8%   43     53     -19% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz        24      26      -8%   43     53     -19%

H1 gold production contracted y-o-y on the back of stacking of stockpiled lower-grade ore from the depleted Lyudmila main pit. However, q-o-q grade dynamics has normalized after a sharp decline in Q1.

Ore mining advanced after the Company increased the velocity of mining decline in the open pit by addition of the reserve excavator and engaging with a mining contractor.

VORO 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 30, 
                        % change             % change 
           2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt   3.1     3.0     +3%   6.5     3.6     +80% 
Ore mined, Kt    105     57      +83%   180     62     +191% 
 
PROCESSING 
CIP 
Ore processed, Kt  254     262     -3%   500     522     -4% 
Gold grade, g/t   2.3     1.9     +23%   2.2     2.0     +9% 
Gold recovery1    84.6%    84.6%    -0%   85.1%    84.2%    +1% 
Gold production, Koz 17      16      +3%   35     36     -3% 
 
Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt   -      -      NA    -      -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t   -      -      NA          -      NA 
Gold production, Koz 0.9     1.7     -48%   1.5     3.7     -59% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz      19      18      +3%   38     40     -5%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

At Voro, quarterly production saw a y-o-y increase driven by higher volumes of third-party high-grade material in the feed.

Voro flotation plant construction is 80% complete. Start-up is targeted for Q1 2023.

MAYSKOYE 

3 months ended June 30,      6 months ended June 
                                      % change 30,          % change 
                         2022     2021         2022    2021 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                  1.0     1.0     -2%   2.0    2.0     +3% 
Underground development, km            5.3     4.7     +12%   10.0    9.8     +2% 
Ore mined, Kt                   234     197     +19%   429    388     +11% 
Open-pit                     42      38      +8%   54     51     +6% 
Underground                    192     158     +21%   375    336     +11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                 229     218     +5%   459    435     +6% 
Gold grade, g/t                  5.5     5.7     -4%   5.6    6.0     -7% 
Gold recovery1                  91.8%    92.0%    -0%   91.3%   92.3%    -1% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2             37      37      +1%   75     77     -3% 
 
Amursk POX 
Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz -      4.2     -100%  1.6    5.2     -70% 
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3      1.3     -      NA    2.5    4.9     -49% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                     1      4      -68%   4     10     -60%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

At Mayskoye, Q2 gold in concentrate production was broadly stable y-o-y.

An underground ore conveyor was successfully commissioned and entered the ram-up period. The USUSD 30 million project is expected to cut costs (AISC by up to USUSD 150/oz) and reduce GHG emissions. Importantly, it frees up the substantial fleet of underground trucks that can be used to support other mines in the absence of sanctions-related fleet replacement.

POX-2

At POX-2, installation of concentrates pulp blending vessels, intensive cyanidation reactor and slurry cooling section was complete. Thickener installation continues. The plant start-up is expected Q2 2024 according to the revised schedule.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents among Polymetal's employees and contractors during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2021). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees decreased by 40% y-o-y to 0.08 for the quarter (0.10 in Q2 2021) and by 53% to 0.08 in H1 (0.17 in H1 2021). In Q2 2022, two incidents resulting in lost-time injuries occurred among Polymetal employees and five among contractors' workers, all of the injuries were classified as minor. The incidents were followed by proper investigations aimed at improving safety of workplaces.

Following the latest review by Vigeo Eiris, a global leader in ESG assessments, data, research and analytics, Polymetal's ESG overall score has been updated to 67/100 (69/100 in 2021), corresponding to the Advanced level of performance and placing Polymetal on the 2nd place among 41 industry peers.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  176115 
EQS News ID:  1402539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
