Polymetal: Q2 2022 production results

Polymetal reports solid production results for the second quarter of 2022.

"In Q2, we hit our production targets and are on track to meet our full-year guidance. International sanctions against Russia continue to have a material impact on sales, procurement and logistics. The management is fully focused on maintaining operating and financial stability of the Company", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents occurred among Group workforce and contractors in Q2 2022. During this period, twominor LTI incidents were recorded among employees. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) for the six-month perioddecreased by 53% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 0.08 (0.17 in H1 2021).

-- Q2 gold equivalent production ("GE") decreased by 9% year-on-year to 326 Koz. Lower grades and plannedlong maintenance shutdown at the Amursk POX reduced output from Kyzyl and Albazino, more than offsetting freshcontribution from Nezhda.

-- GE output for H1 was 697 Koz, down by 7% y-o-y, including 453 Koz in Russia and 244 Koz in Kazakhstan.?OVID-related restrictions in China forced the Company to reduce shipments of gold concentrates from Nezhda andKyzyl. The Company reiterates its full-year production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE (1.2 Moz in Russia and 500 Koz inKazakhstan), however notes a risk of underperformance given persistent lockdowns and logistical constraints inChinese ports and railway.

-- In Q2, 130 Koz of GE in gold and silver bullion inventory accumulated across the Group's Russian mines.This gap between sales and production is likely to be closed during Q3 as the Company ramps up export sales tovarious Asian markets.

-- Revenue for the quarter recorded a 36% decline y-o-y to USUSD 433 million, while H1 revenue was down by 18%to USUSD 1,048 million (USUSD 605 million Russia and USUSD 443 million Kazakhstan). The negative dynamics was the resultof lower sales volumes on the back of inventory accumulation, while the average realized price was marginallyhigher.

-- Net debt as of the end of Q2 stood at approximately USUSD 2.8 billion. A quarterly increase of USUSD 0.8billion was driven by bullion and concentrate inventory accumulation, accelerated purchases of equipment andspares, funding of the critically important contractors and suppliers, and upward USUSD re-valuation ofruble-denominated debt driven by significant Rouble strengthening during the quarter. The Company maintainssufficient liquidity with USUSD 0.5 billion in cash and USUSD 0.4 billion of undrawn credit lines with non-sanctionedbanks.

-- Given significant appreciation of Ruble against US Dollar, the Company will update its FY2022 cash costsand CAPEX guidance with the publication of its H1 2022 financial results on 22 September 2022.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change1 % change1 2022 2021 2022 2021 Waste mined, Mt 55.0 52.5 +5% 110.0 98.0 +12% Underground development, km 25.1 23.3 +8% 48.9 46.3 +6% Ore mined, Mt 5.1 3.8 +37% 9.4 7.5 +26% Open-pit 4.1 2.8 +47% 7.4 5.6 +33% Underground 1.0 0.9 +7% 2.0 1.9 +5% Ore processed, Mt 4.3 4.0 +8% 8.4 7.6 +11% Average GE grade processed, g/t 3.3 3.7 -9% 3.4 3.8 -11% Production Gold, Koz 271 299 -9% 587 635 -8% Silver, Moz 4.3 4.8 -10% 8.8 9.4 -6% Gold equivalent, Koz2 326 359 -9% 697 753 -7% Sales Gold, Koz 189 315 -40% 456 595 -23% Silver, Moz 4.4 4.3 +3% 8.7 8.0 +9% Revenue, USUSDm3 433 681 -36% 1,048 1,274 -18% Net debt, USUSDm4 2,801 1,978 +42% 2,801 1,647 +70% LTIFR (Employees)5 0.06 0.10 -40% 0.08 0.17 -53% Fatalities 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Notes: (1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. (2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly (120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used previously). (3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. (4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2022 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2021 (for the six months period). (5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. 6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries.

PRODUCTION BY MINE

3 months ended June 30, % 6 months ended June 30, % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 Kazakhstan 105 144 -27% 244 293 -17% Kyzyl 53 93 -43% 135 182 -26% Varvara 52 51 +3% 109 110 -1% Russia 220 215 +3% 453 460 -2% Dukat 61 68 -11% 127 135 -6% Albazino 39 46 -15% 95 123 -23% Omolon 45 51 -12% 85 98 -14% Nezhda 31 - NA 61 - NA Svetloye 24 26 -8% 43 53 -19% Voro 19 19 +2% 39 41 -4% Mayskoye 1 4 -68% 4 10 -60% TOTAL 326 359 -9% 697 753 -7%

Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Comparative data for 2021 restated accordingly 120:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio was used).

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 21.0 20.6 +2% 41.7 40.9 +2% Ore mined (open-pit), Kt 547 542 +1% 1,131 1,098 +3% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 535 569 -6% 1,086 1,133 -4% Gold grade, g/t 4.8 6.5 -26% 4.8 6.2 -23% Gold recovery 89.0% 89.9% -1% 88.3% 89.4% -1% Concentrate produced, Kt 24.5 34.2 -28% 49.3 69.3 -29% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 94.5 97.0 -3% 93.0 90.9 +2% Gold in concentrate, Koz1 75 107 -30% 148 202 -27% Concentrate shipped, Kt 15 21 -27% 26 48 -45% Payable gold shipped, Koz 28 40 -29% 48 86 -44% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 7 13 -47% 21 25 -18% Gold grade, g/t 131.2 130.8 +0% 132.1 133.9 -1% Gold recovery 94.0% 90.2% +4% 94.4% 91.3% +3% Gold produced, Koz 25 53 -54% 87 96 -10% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 53 93 -43% 135 182 -26%

Note: (1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(2) To be further processed at Amursk POX.

In Q2, gold in concentrate production at Kyzyl contracted by 30% mostly due to the planned decline in grade as mining shifted to the eastern part of the pit.

Concentrate inventory continued to accumulate due to the Amursk POX shutdown and COVID-related logistical restrictions in China.

Recovery rate at POX grew by 4% y-o-y due to improvements in the flowsheet implemented during the maintenance shutdown (addition of conditioning slurry tanks).

VARVARA

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 10.3 10.0 +3% 21.3 19.5 +9% Ore mined, Kt 1,113 850 +31% 2,070 1,906 +9% PROCESSING Leaching Ore processed, Kt 829 794 +4% 1,598 1,558 +3% Gold grade, g/t 1.6 1.7 -2% 1.7 1.7 -0% Gold recovery1 91.1% 89.9% +1% 90.3% 88.2% +2% Gold production (in dore), Koz 41 38 +8% 87 84 +3% Flotation Ore processed, Kt 192 185 +4% 371 375 -1% Gold grade, g/t 2.8 2.8 -2% 2.8 2.7 +4% Recovery1 88.4% 83.9% +5% 89.0% 84.3% +6% Gold in concentrate, Koz 11 12 -14% 22 26 -14% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 52 51 +3% 109 110 -1%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

Gold output at Varvara was largely stable y-o-y and exceeded the production plan.

Grade processed at the flotation circuit remained high on the back of prevailing share of better quality third-party ore. Gold recovery at the leaching circuit grew following the flowsheet improvements.

Ore mined increase is driven by the start of mining at the River pit.

At Varvara, a pilot rail-veyor project (the first one implemented in Eurasia) was commissioned to transport incoming ore from the railway spur to the crusher, thus reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and ore transportation cost.

Varvara Mine Supply Chain has become the first company in Kazakhstan (and third in Polymetal) which was certified in full compliance under the International Cyanide Management Code by the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI).

DUKAT

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.0 0.7 +53% 1.9 1.1 +79% Underground development, km 12.0 11.1 +8% 23.5 22.8 +3% Ore mined, Kt 601 638 -6% 1,234 1,283 -4% Open-pit 109 119 -9% 215 223 -4% Underground 492 518 -5% 1,019 1,060 -4% PROCESSING Omsukchan concentrator Ore processed, Kt 506 508 -1% 1,021 1,021 -0% Grade Gold, g/t 0.5 0.6 -14% 0.6 0.5 +12% Silver, g/t 231 257 -10% 240 255 -6% Recovery1 Gold 83.5% 87.1% -4% 83.6% 85.3% -2% Silver 85.4% 87.6% -3% 85.1% 87.2% -2% Production Gold, Koz 6 8 -18% 15 14 +9% Silver, Moz 3.1 3.6 -14% 6.5 7.1 -9% Lunnoye plant Ore processed, Kt 117 122 -4% 232 237 -2% Grade Gold, g/t 2.0 1.6 +24% 2.0 1.6 +26% Silver, g/t 201 219 -8% 193 235 -18% Recovery1 Gold 90.5% 90.0% +1% 91.0% 90.8% +0% Silver 93.1% 93.2% -0% 92.9% 92.6% +0% Production Gold, Koz 7 6 +24% 13 11 +25% Silver, Moz 0.7 0.8 -12% 1.4 1.6 -18% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 13 13 -1% 29 25 +16% Silver, Moz 3.8 4.4 -13% 7.8 8.8 -11%

Notes: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Dukat H1 production was above the plan as throughput and grade exceeded the budget.

Waste mined increase in H1 is attributable to the mining of crown pillars at the Dukat open pit.

At Primorskoye, the Company is stockpiling crushed ore with shipments to customers expected to commence in August.

ALBAZINO

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 7.1 5.6 +27% 14.3 10.7 +34% Underground development, km 5.0 3.9 +27% 9.5 7.1 +33% Ore mined, Kt 1,065 455 +134% 1,837 949 +94% Open-pit 855 268 +219% 1,424 576 +147% Underground 211 187 +13% 413 373 +11% PROCESSING Albazino concentrator Ore processed, Kt 454 444 +2% 907 871 +4% Gold grade, g/t 3.2 4.0 -20% 3.2 4.1 -22% Gold recovery1 86.2% 88.4% -2% 86.5% 88.6% -2% Concentrate produced, Kt 32.8 33.7 -3% 65.1 66.5 -2% Concentrate gold grade, g/t 38.6 46.7 -17% 38.8 48.1 -19% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 41 51 -20% 81 103 -21% Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 24 34 -29% 68 82 -18% Gold grade, g/t 39.5 47.1 -16% 42.6 50.4 -16% Gold recovery 93.5% 96.3% -3% 95.4% 96.4% -1% Gold produced, Koz 39 46 -15% 95 123 -23% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 39 46 -15% 95 123 -23%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

Mining at the largest high-grade Anfisa open pit has been completed at Albazino. Depletion of Anfisa is the main driver behind the planned production decline at the mine this year.

Volume of Albazino concentrate processed at Amursk POX decreased due to the long maintenance shutdown.

Waste and ore mining volumes in H1 were higher, driven by Farida pit (Albazino) and Kutyn development. Underground development advanced due to ramping-up of Ekaterina and Anfisa underground mines.

At Kutyn, ore crushing commenced. The project completion rate reached 90%. Start-up is scheduled for Q3 2022.

AMURSK POX

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Concentrate processed, Kt 33 50 -34% 91 110 -17% Albazino 23 33 -30% 66 77 -14% Kyzyl 7 13 -47% 21 25 -18% Nezhda 2 - NA 3 - NA Mayskoye - 2 -100% 0 3 -92% Veduga - - NA - 4 -100% Other1 1 1 +10% 1 1 +10% Gold recovery 94.8% 93.0% +2% 95.2% 94.0% +1% Average gold grade, g/t 59.1 69.8 -15% 62.8 69.7 -10% Average sulphur grade 16.3% 14.1% +16% 14.5% 13.8% +6% Total gold produced2, Koz 64 103 -39% 184 224 -18% Albazino 39 45 -14% 95 112 -16% Kyzyl 25 53 -54% 87 96 -10% Mayskoye - 4 -100% 2 5 -70% Nezhda - - NA 1 - NA Veduga - - NA - 9 -100% Other1 0 1 -93% 0 1 -89%

Notes: (1) Purchased concentrates which are included in reportable production in the Albazino segment.

(2) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

POX production was down y-o-y due to the long maintenance shutdown (40 days) for the scheduled relining of the autoclave. OMOLON

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 2.2 1.3 +79% 4.0 1.6 +157% Underground development, Km 2.8 3.0 -5% 5.9 5.7 +4% Ore mined, Kt 110 113 -2% 214 186 +15% Open-pit - 34 -100% - 34 -100% Underground 110 78 +40% 214 151 +42% PROCESSING Kubaka Mill Ore processed, Kt 213 217 -2% 426 429 -1% Grade Gold, g/t 6.3 6.5 -3% 6.0 6.7 -10% Silver, g/t 21 64 -67% 23 44 -48% Recovery1 Gold 94.3% 95.0% -1% 93.6% 93.9% -0% Silver 76.6% 81.0% -5% 76.2% 79.5% -4% Gold production, Koz 40 43 -8% 76 88 -13% Silver production, Moz 0.1 0.3 -66% 0.2 0.5 -48% Birkachan Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt 151 308 -51% 151 353 -57% Gold grade, g/t 1.0 1.3 -18% 1.0 1.2 -16% Gold production, Koz 4 4 -2% 5 4 +18% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 43 47 -8% 82 93 -12% Silver, Moz 0.1 0.3 -64% 0.2 0.5 -47%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

At Omolon, Kubaka mill recorded a planned decline in gold grade and production. In 2022, the plant processes lower-grade silver ore, Merrill-Crowe circuit remains idle, hence silver production is also down.

At the heap leach facility, Q2 stacking volumes decreased due to rehandling of the previously stacked ore. Grade was lower according to the mine plan - depletion of the Birckachan heap leach ore reserves.

Underground development commenced at Burgali underground, first ore is expected to be delivered in H2 2023. Open-pit ore mining at the deposit will recommence in Q3 2022, currently stripping is in progress.

The 2.5 MWh solar power plant reached planned capacity and now generates 20% of the required electricity for Kubaka mill. NEZHDA

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 5.1 5.6 -10% 10.0 11.0 -9% Ore mined, Kt 720 365 +98% 1324 710 +86% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 491 - NA 976 - NA Grade Gold, g/t 3.6 - NA 3.6 - NA Silver, g/t 40.8 - NA 35.7 - NA Recovery1 Gold 72.2% - NA 72.7% - NA Silver 77.8% - NA 76.5% - NA Gold in concentrate, Koz 41 - NA 83 - NA Silver in concentrate, Moz 0.5 - NA 0.9 - NA Concentrate shipped, Kt 6 - NA 7 - NA Payable gold in concentrate, Koz 27 - NA 52 - NA Amursk POX Concentrate processed, Kt 2 - NA 3 - NA Gold grade, g/t 40.7 - NA 40.2 - NA Gold recovery 90.3% - NA 89.5% - NA Gold produced, Koz - - NA 1 - NA TOTAL PRODUCTION1 Gold, Koz 27 - NA 53 - NA Silver, Moz 0.3 - NA 0.6 - NA

Notes: (1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold payable ratio is applied.

At Nezhda, the majority of the production volume came from the payable gold in concentrate. Amursk POX continued to process trial batches of concentrate to study its technological parameters before processing at the future POX-2 plant.

The 110-kV line linking Nezhda mine to the regional grid, powered by the combination of hydro and gas, has been successfully commissioned. Previously operating diesel-powered gensets have been transferred to stand-by emergency mode. SVETLOYE

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.5 1.1 +41% 3.2 1.8 +80% Ore mined (open pit), Kt 638 536 +19% 1,007 926 +9% PROCESSING Ore stacked, Kt 356 366 -3% 668 648 +3% Gold grade, g/t 2.2 2.8 -23% 2.0 3.7 -45% Gold recovery 80.8% 80.8% - 80.8% 81.5% -1% Gold production, Koz 24 26 -8% 43 53 -19% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 24 26 -8% 43 53 -19%

H1 gold production contracted y-o-y on the back of stacking of stockpiled lower-grade ore from the depleted Lyudmila main pit. However, q-o-q grade dynamics has normalized after a sharp decline in Q1.

Ore mining advanced after the Company increased the velocity of mining decline in the open pit by addition of the reserve excavator and engaging with a mining contractor.

VORO

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30, % change % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 3.1 3.0 +3% 6.5 3.6 +80% Ore mined, Kt 105 57 +83% 180 62 +191% PROCESSING CIP Ore processed, Kt 254 262 -3% 500 522 -4% Gold grade, g/t 2.3 1.9 +23% 2.2 2.0 +9% Gold recovery1 84.6% 84.6% -0% 85.1% 84.2% +1% Gold production, Koz 17 16 +3% 35 36 -3% Heap Leach Ore stacked, Kt - - NA - - NA Gold grade, g/t - - NA - NA Gold production, Koz 0.9 1.7 -48% 1.5 3.7 -59% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 19 18 +3% 38 40 -5%

Note: (1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

At Voro, quarterly production saw a y-o-y increase driven by higher volumes of third-party high-grade material in the feed.

Voro flotation plant construction is 80% complete. Start-up is targeted for Q1 2023.

MAYSKOYE

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June % change 30, % change 2022 2021 2022 2021 MINING Waste mined, Mt 1.0 1.0 -2% 2.0 2.0 +3% Underground development, km 5.3 4.7 +12% 10.0 9.8 +2% Ore mined, Kt 234 197 +19% 429 388 +11% Open-pit 42 38 +8% 54 51 +6% Underground 192 158 +21% 375 336 +11% PROCESSING Ore processed, Kt 229 218 +5% 459 435 +6% Gold grade, g/t 5.5 5.7 -4% 5.6 6.0 -7% Gold recovery1 91.8% 92.0% -0% 91.3% 92.3% -1% Gold in concentrate, Koz2 37 37 +1% 75 77 -3% Amursk POX Gold produced in dore from concentrate (POX), Koz - 4.2 -100% 1.6 5.2 -70% Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3 1.3 - NA 2.5 4.9 -49% TOTAL PRODUCTION Gold, Koz 1 4 -68% 4 10 -60%

Notes: (1) To concentrate.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

At Mayskoye, Q2 gold in concentrate production was broadly stable y-o-y.

An underground ore conveyor was successfully commissioned and entered the ram-up period. The USUSD 30 million project is expected to cut costs (AISC by up to USUSD 150/oz) and reduce GHG emissions. Importantly, it frees up the substantial fleet of underground trucks that can be used to support other mines in the absence of sanctions-related fleet replacement.

POX-2

At POX-2, installation of concentrates pulp blending vessels, intensive cyanidation reactor and slurry cooling section was complete. Thickener installation continues. The plant start-up is expected Q2 2024 according to the revised schedule.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

There were no fatal accidents among Polymetal's employees and contractors during the first half of the year (consistent with H1 2021). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees decreased by 40% y-o-y to 0.08 for the quarter (0.10 in Q2 2021) and by 53% to 0.08 in H1 (0.17 in H1 2021). In Q2 2022, two incidents resulting in lost-time injuries occurred among Polymetal employees and five among contractors' workers, all of the injuries were classified as minor. The incidents were followed by proper investigations aimed at improving safety of workplaces.

Following the latest review by Vigeo Eiris, a global leader in ESG assessments, data, research and analytics, Polymetal's ESG overall score has been updated to 67/100 (69/100 in 2021), corresponding to the Advanced level of performance and placing Polymetal on the 2nd place among 41 industry peers.

