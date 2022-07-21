

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French railway company Getlink SE (GRPTY) reported Thursday that its first-half consolidated net result was 52 million euros, compared to last year's restated loss of 124 million euros.



Operating margin or EBITDA surged 206 percent from last year to 309 million euros.



Consolidated revenue for the first half totalled 577 million euros, up 76 percent from last year's 328 million euros, driven by the lifting of travel restrictions and Eurotunnel marketing activity, as well as the ElecLink go live.



Eurotunnel EBITDA was 260 million euros, up 213 percent, and revenues were 474 million euros, up 81 percent.



In the second quarter, group revenue grew 103 percent from last year to 349.5 million euros.



Further, the company announced distribution of a dividend of 0.10 euro for the 2021 financial year.



The company also announced the appointment of Brune Poirson and Lord Ricketts to the Board of Directors.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GETLINK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de