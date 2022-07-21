

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported fiscal 2022 sales of 1.55 billion pounds, up 16% from prior year. The Group expects that profit before tax for the 52-week period will be slightly ahead of analyst consensus of 207 million pounds. Gross margin rate for the fiscal year was 51.2%, down 40bps from fiscal 2021, primarily due to high customer participation in the June 2022 Summer Sale event.



Fourth quarter sales were 358 million pounds, 6% lower than a year ago, and slightly ahead of analyst expectations. The Group noted that the strong sales in the comparative period were driven by pent-up demand after the re-opening of stores in April 2021.



Dunelm also announced the appointment of Alison Brittain as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. Alison will join the Board on 7 September 2022.



