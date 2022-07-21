

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading statement covering the 42 weeks ended 16 July 2022, Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L, MLB) said the trading environment remains very challenging with inflationary costs squeezing consumer discretionary spending and putting pressure on the industry's margins. Comparing to the same period in fiscal 2019, total sales were down 1.6% in the year-to-date period driven mainly by temporary covid-related closures in the first part of the year and site disposals since fiscal 2019.



Against fiscal 2019, third quarter like-for-like sales growth excl. VAT benefit was 0.9%.







