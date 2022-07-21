Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 20
[21.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|114,119,455.29
|8.9597
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|910,815.43
|90.3587
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,947,553.41
|97.6931
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|131,982.00
|USD
|0
|14,670,265.97
|111.1535
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|80,329.00
|GBP
|0
|8,897,500.98
|110.7632
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|310,681.00
|EUR
|0
|33,831,356.28
|108.8942
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|59,279.00
|CHF
|0
|6,156,231.09
|103.8518
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,099,351.48
|8.83
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de