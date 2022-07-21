

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British soft drinks maker Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Thursday said its revenue in the third quarter increased 11.2% year-on-year to 431.1 million pounds, driven by growth in GB At-Home business and expansion in Brazil.



GB revenue grew by 9.2% and Brazil revenue by 24.3% in the third quarter.



he company said it commenced the previously announced 75-million-pounds share buyback and expects about 50% to be completed in this financial year.



Looking forward, Simon Litherland, chief executive said he expects full-year performance in line with market expectations.







