SuiteCX positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading customer journey mapping vendors

SuiteCX, with its comprehensive technology platform, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SuiteCX as a 2022 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global customer journey mapping market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SuiteCX facilitates end-to-end customer journey management with modular CX journey mapping and planning support. The company reaffirms its positions in the SPARK Matrix through its CX expertise, holistic approach towards addressing complex business requirements and continuous platform enhancements in areas including visualization, collaboration, data integration and actionability. "

Alan Pennington - Board Member - We are delighted to be recognized as the industry leader in Customer Journey Mapping by the industry respected SPARK Matrix 2022, published by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. At SuiteCX we continue to develop customer driven enhancements to our already market leading product set and are increasingly working with clients to support their wider CX ambitions through our Consulting teams.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a customer journey mapping (CJM) as a "process of creating a visual representation of customer journeys and experiences across touchpoints and interaction channels to help organizations improve customer engagement, acquisition, retention, service experience, and brand loyalty. Journey maps connect organizations' business processes and systems to provide a 360-degree view of customer experience (CX). Organizations are increasingly investing in emerging CX technologies such as journey mapping tools, journey orchestration, and analytics to understand end-to-end customer behavior from initial research about product/services, interacting across touchpoints, purchasing process to the post-purchase experience in an omnichannel environment."

About SuiteCX

SuiteCX is a platform as a solution (PaaS) designed by customer experience practitioners. It has an extensive capability in integrating data into customer journey mapping and customer engagement transformation prioritization. It is this ability to harmonize critical data sources (customer, employee, leadership, and partner) and link these to key benchmarking metrics in the mapping process that underscores its strategic market-leading position. Early on, the business recognized the importance of moving beyond the 'whiteboard' approach to journey mapping, instead seeing each customer touchpoint as a multi-layered 'smart point' supporting clients who wished to combine a diagnostic approach to journey mapping with storytelling and campaign planning. To further facilitate its growth the company has developed its professional services empowering many of its Fortune 500 clients and global brands to leverage the platform's extensive capabilities in creating information-rich customer experience strategies that jump functional silos, enable CX design, and provide clear indications of return on investment.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

