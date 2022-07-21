

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L), a British merchant banking group, said in a pre-closing update on Thursday that it has recorded a strong performance for the first 11 months of the fiscal.



For the 11 month period to June 30, the banking division witnessed loan book growth and an improved margin, although Close Brothers Asset Management and Winterflood were hurt by market movements.



In banking, the loan book increased by 5 percent to 8.9 billion pounds from 8.4 billion pounds reported on July 31 2021.



Reflecting lower cost of funds, the annualized year-to-date net interest margin moved up to 7.8 percent, from last year's 7.7 percent.



The UK-based lender's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.8 percent as of June 30.



Adrian Sainsbury, CEO of Close Brothers, said: '. While our market-facing businesses were negatively impacted by falling markets, we continued to see healthy net inflows in CBAM and remain well placed to navigate changes in the market environment at Winterflood.'







