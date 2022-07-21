DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2022 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.7007

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2761985

CODE: SGQP LN

ISIN: LU0832436512

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 176135 EQS News ID: 1402673 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402673&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)