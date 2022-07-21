DJ Veganz Group AG: Veganz to present climate-friendly innovations at the 2022 'BIOFACH' trade fair

DGAP-Media / 2022-07-21 / 10:00

Berlin, 21.07.2022 Having not taken place last year, BIOFACH is set to return to Nuremberg from 26 to 29 July 2022. BIOFACH is the world's largest and most important trade fair for certified organic products. In 2020, the fair welcomed 50,000 visitors and 3,500 exhibitors from all over the world. This year will also see Veganz Group AG presenting some of its innovative, plant-based products at the fair. Around half of the Berlin-based company's range is currently certified as organic and visitors to the fair will have the chance to get to know them.

With a wide range of products in multiple food categories, the supplier's stand in Hall 9 will feature a colourful range of popular Veganz top sellers such as the Veganz Choc Bars, crackers, and biscuits. Brand new products like the Veganz Nougat-Praliné will be available for visitors to try. The organic oat-based chocolate has a delicately melting filling and managed to achieve a top score of three stars in three of the four categories covered by the Veganz sustainability score. The Nougat-Praliné is wrapped in a plastic-free foil made from wood fibre that breaks down in the compost within 50 days.

Among the other highlights is the Veganz Cashewbert. The plant-based alternative to Camembert contains just five ingredients and is made locally in Berlin Prenzlauer Berg. Entirely plant-based and made from cashews, the alternative to cheese manages to save almost two-thirds of emissions when compared to conventional Camembert, at 533 g of CO[2] emitted (per 175 g pack) versus 1,397 g of CO[2] for the animal-derived version.

More information on Veganz and its products is available here.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products for every meal of the day and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously optimised to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by German newspaper Handelsblatt.?

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172 End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: Veganz Group AG Key word(s): Events

2022-07-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Veganz Group AG Warschauer Straße 32 10243 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 2936378 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 2936378 20 E-mail: info@veganz.de Internet: https://veganz.de/ ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2 WKN: A3E5ED Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1402405 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1402405 2022-07-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=4f8ed23c3429fb974f349a3c0023d10c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)