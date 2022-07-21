AEV Charging stayed committed to surpassing new levels of AEV software even during the Russian Invasion

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - With the assistance of the ABA (Austrian Business Agency), the primary business processes and future developments of AEV Charging are being relocated to Austria. The team will now explore new business potential in North America from the new location.





At the beginning of March, the team of twenty traveled to a safer location as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AEV team spent more than four days on the road and constantly feared for their lives. Nonetheless, they were all able to reach the western regions of Ukraine. From there, they were moved to Austria. The crew continued to work in the R&D laboratory and took the AEV software to a new level despite enormous stress levels during the war.

This is an inspiring tale of adaptation since, at the start of the war, all Ukrainian firms were forced to quickly overcome enormous challenges. The narrative is about bravery and people-focused businesses that, no matter what, maintain the team functioning and take advantage of every chance for growth.

AEV Charging built a network of over 5,000+ charging stations in the Ukrainian market by February 24. Everything changed in one day. The whole research and development team resided in Kharkiv. This city was bombarded during the first few hours. Eugene Arutyunyan, co-founder and CEO of AEV Charging, had to think quickly since time was of importance. This is when they made the decision to move all activities to Austria.

There was no gas, there were no buses, and there were no trains, indicating that it was not the safest place to be. Eugene accomplished the impossible by transferring the crew to Austria after a grueling process of organizing transportation and spending sleepless nights.

Now, AEV Charging anticipates new possibilities. AEV Charging has already signed multiple memorandums with business owners in the United States and Canada. Given that the present US electric vehicle market share is barely one-third the size of the European EV market, this is not surprising. CEO of AEV Charging, Eugene Arutyunyan, stated, "AEV Charging already operates in the United States and intends to offer the whole North American market with its EV charging solutions. AEV Charging is now assembling a sales department team in the United States that shares the company's aim of an oil-free society. With our smart EV chargers, this objective would not be so far in the future."

AEV Charging offers charging options for companies and homes that are dependable. They collect information for the development of enterprises and enable mobile charge management. AEV Charging's software will provide power-saving and load-balancing scenarios for charging groups. They are focused on decreasing the customers' charging time and their partners' return on investment.

