The fire affected an area of around 5,000 square meters but did not damage the solar panels. The local fire brigade was able to control the fire in around two hours.A heat wave that brought this week record temperatures to Europe is reportedly the cause of a fire that started on Tuesday at a solar park owned by UK energy company Shell and located in Sas van Gent, in the Dutch province of Zeeland. "For an unknown reason, the grass around the solar park caught fire," the municipality's fire department said in a statement. "The dry grass and the strong wind contributed to increasing the fire, which ...

