DJ Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jul-2022 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 20-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.2769

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1148921

CODE: USIX LN

ISIN: LU1285959703

ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 176275 EQS News ID: 1402975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

