Spanish scientists developed a proton exchange membrane fuel cell with a bipolar plate based on a nature-inspired structure. This architecture, according to its creators, shows remarkable performance when operating at high relative humidity values of 90%.Researchers at the University of Sevilla in Spain have developed a proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) with a bipolar plate (BP) based on a nature-inspired structure. According to the scientists, BPs are crucial for optimal water management within the cell, which prevents flooding and improves the cell operation at high current densities. ...

