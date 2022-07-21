Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (9/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Telia Company AB ("Telia" or the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Telia, in connection with its process to appoint a new CEO for the Company in 2019, breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and thereby item 3.1 of the Rulebook by not, at the right time, handling the process as inside information. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080527