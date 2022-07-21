The leading wellness equipment brand Yunmai is announcing the YunmaiAthletes community campaign. Yunmai serves professional players across different sports by supporting them with professional, effective, and portable muscle recovery solutions.

In April 2021, Yunmai announced its first Global Brand Ambassador, Ansu Fati, the "New No. 10" from FC Barcelona, who inherited the number from Lionel Messi, for its line of massage guns. "Join Yunmai Athletes, enter a new dimension, and achieve your peak athletic performance," said Ansu Fati. At the young age of 17 years, Fati had already set athletic world records that made him the obvious choice to represent Yunmai on a global stage.

Yunmai's products are designed to empower sports enthusiasts and especially professional athletes to fully control their fitness and wellness. For many athletes, Yunmai massage guns have been part of their daily training routine to enhance their performance during competitions. In addition to Ansu Fati, the world's No. 1 Badminton player Viktor Axelsen, who has won two Olympic medals, favors his Yunmai Massage Gun Pro Basic: "To keep my training session challenging, it's essential to have Yunmai relaxation gadgets at my disposal."

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries also approves of the powerful Yunmai Massage Gun Slim Chic: "Whether I'm warming up before lifting or cooling down after a competition, the Yunmai massage gun helps me recover faster." Humphries' hard training and winning moments on the field are enabled by Yunmai's high-quality percussive therapy devices to improve her pre-workout activation and post-workout muscle recovery.

Yunmai is dedicated to help users "Simplify Your Workout" and unlock the best version of themselves with quick warm-ups, instant recovery, and precise data tracking. "I love how Yunmai lets me take control of recovery in a simple and efficient way," explained Joey Haywood, the streetball legend from Canada.

Yunmai specializes in technology-driven massage guns, smart scales, and smart jump ropes, which are sold in over 115 countries today. Yunmai's award-winning products have been featured in a wide range of well-known global media outlets, including CNN, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and the Wall Street Journal.

About Yunmai

The sports and fitness brand Yunmai has been using technology and innovation to enhance workouts since 2014. Yunmai pioneered the manufacturing of smart scales and continues to innovate in the smart health market.

