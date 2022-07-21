

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.66 billion, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $7.75 billion from $7.22 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



