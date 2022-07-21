Inhalation Anesthetics Market To Surpass $2,144.6 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the inhalation anesthetics market was worth around $1,356.0 million, which is predicted to hit $2,144.6 million in the next 8 years, growing at a 5.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is because of the surging elderly population, which is prone to chronic ailments, growing trauma prevalence, and snowballing access to surgeries and other health services.

Key Market Insights

Anesthetic drug manufacturers are in a fierce rivalry with one another, with the majority having already made generic versions of their products; additionally, price competition between them is severe.

Inhalable anesthetics are frequently used for general anesthesia because life-saving medical operations, such as open-heart surgery, brain surgery, and organ transplantation, would not be feasible without complete sedation.

Additionally, due to desflurane's low blood gas solubility, the inhalation anesthetics market revenue is predicted to escalate in the future. Moreover, due to its faster recovery time, the drug is frequently used to maintain general anesthesia during ambulatory procedures in patients over the age of 18.

North America Has Highest Demand for Inhalation Anesthetic Drugs

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, which is mostly attributable to the improvements in anesthetic and surgical techniques, as well as the availability of new medicines in the region.

The APAC inhalation anesthetics market will grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The main causes of the surging use of anesthetic medications include the growing population, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing use of new technology in surgeries, and snowballing healthcare spending per person.

Segmentation Analysis

With a share of 75.0%, sevoflurane dominates the market, and its usage, in terms of revenue generation, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% in the coming years. This is because sevoflurane leads to rapid induction of anesthesia and quicker wear-off.

Additionally, during the forecast period, the need for isoflurane medications will grow at the highest rate. Isoflurane medications cost two-to-three times less than sevoflurane, which is why it is the favored general anesthesia agent in emerging economies, including Brazil, South Africa, India, and Indonesia.

Moreover, product sale to hospitals generates the majority of the inhalation anesthetics market revenue. Moreover, the hospitals category is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% in this decade.

Major Companies in Inhalation Anesthetics Market:

Merck KGaA

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Sandoz International GmbH

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Inhalation Anesthetics Market Report Coverage

By Drug Type

Desflurane

Sevoflurane

Isoflurane

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application

Induction

Maintenance

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

