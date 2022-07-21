

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $4.75 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $5.97 billion, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.1% to $29.64 billion from $35.74 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.75 Bln. vs. $5.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $29.64 Bln vs. $35.74 Bln last year.



