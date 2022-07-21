

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $526 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $526 Mln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87



