- (PLX AI) - Trelleborg Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.63.
- • Q2 EPS SEK 5.68 vs. estimate SEK 4.33
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,130
|22,720
|14:24
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Trelleborg Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 1,319 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,195 Million
|(PLX AI) - Trelleborg Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.63.• Q2 EPS SEK 5.68 vs. estimate SEK 4.33
► Artikel lesen
|13:06
|TRELLEBORG: Interim report April - June 2022
|Mo
|Buybacks of shares of series B in Trelleborg during week 28, 2022
|11.07.
|Buybacks of shares of series B in Trelleborg during week 27, 2022
|07.07.
|Invitation to a telephone conference regarding Trelleborg's interim report on July 21
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TRELLEBORG AB
|22,830
|+3,82 %