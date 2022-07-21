Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the User Experience / User Interface design project with KRFTWRK Inc. The Company has now entered into a Product Development agreement with Bit Complete Inc. ("Bit Complete"), a Toronto, Ontario based leading digital product design and development company, to develop an administrative web application that will provide an enhanced user experience for SoLVBL's cybersecurity and data authentication products.

Jim Slinowsky, head of product development for SoLVBL, will be leading the software development in collaboration with Bit Complete. SoLVBL plans to rapidly roll out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022. With the product design, including unique user experience, wire-framing and high-fidelity design protypes completed, SoLVBL is ready to develop its Q Admin software in collaboration with Bit Complete. This will allow SoLVBL to ensure the new cybersecurity products are supported by a best in class on-boarding and account management experience.

"We are very excited to be working with Bit Complete to develop an enhanced, scalable and intuitive account management application for our institutional and corporate clients," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. "SoLVBL is at the forefront of the rapidly changing data authentication and cybersecurity landscape, and Bit Complete looks forward to partnering with SoLVBL as they obtain a leadership position in this space," said Dylan Trotter, President of Bit Complete.

You can authenticate your data before use with Q by SoLVBL. Q by SoLVBL allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it's worth protecting with Q by SoLVBL.

About Bit Complete Inc.

Bit Complete is a Toronto-based software firm focused on high-quality, iterative product development. The Company does this through rapid prototyping, building software products from scratch, and helping early-stage products gain momentum by building features and infrastructure. The Company specializes in API-driven web and mobile applications.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

