

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $376.3 million, or $6.48 per share. This compares with $384.8 million, or $4.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $6.87 billion from $6.98 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $376.3 Mln. vs. $384.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.48 vs. $4.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.22 -Revenue (Q2): $6.87 Bln vs. $6.98 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTONATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de