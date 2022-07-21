Immersion Cooling Market To Touch $1,855.1 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global immersion cooling market generated $258.6 million revenue in 2021, which is expected to hit $1,855.1 million by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030. The main factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing count of data centers, production of huge amounts of data, and rapidly rising use of cloud services.

The primary driver for the rise in data generation is the ballooning usage of machine-to-machine, embedded, and IoT devices. Pictures and videos, information for entertainment and practical purposes, such as security and advertising, as well as data on company productivity, including log files on servers and computer systems, are some key data sources.

Revenue from Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Systems Is Higher

Around 70% of the immersion cooling market share is held by the single-phase category. This is attributed to the numerous advantages of this technology, including cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and energy efficiency.

Immersion Cooling Usage Remains Highest in Data Centers

The temperature within data centers and around IT equipment is significantly increasing as a result of the growing usage of modern technology, which puts added pressure on the equipment. An increasing number of data centers are seeking methods to efficiently cool their equipment, while lowering the environmental impact and enhancing the processing power.

Additionally, in 2021, high-performance computing brought in the second-highest revenue for the market. This is explained by the increasing usage of HPC in the manufacturing, aerospace, life sciences, media, finance, and healthcare sectors.

Largest Contributor to Market Is North America

The North American continent holds a 40% share in the global immersion cooling market . This is attributable to the significant investment in research & development, which is resulting in the creation of new facilities that are more technologically sophisticated and efficient in terms of managing electricity.

. This is attributable to the significant investment in research & development, which is resulting in the creation of new facilities that are more technologically sophisticated and efficient in terms of managing electricity. The APAC immersion cooling market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR, of more than 25%, as a result of the widespread use of edge computing technologies in several nations, such as China , India , and Japan .

is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR, of more than 25%, as a result of the widespread use of edge computing technologies in several nations, such as , , and . Similarly, the European market is expected to have a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the evolving data science and manufacturing sectors, which drive the demand for data centers.

Major Market Trend Is Deployment of 5G Networks

Due to the rapid development of 5G networks, there is a huge need for hyperscale data centers and cloud services. 5G supports high-performance computation and artificial intelligence applications. Hence, data centers will need to maximize efficiency, reliability, robustness, and security as network and data demands increase.

Immersion Cooling Market Report Coverage

By Product

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

By Application

Blockchain

High-Performance Computing

Data Center

By Liquid Type

Mineral Oils

Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids

Deionized Water

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

