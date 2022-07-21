NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 20 July 2022 were: 613.01p Capital only 622.02p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 20,757 ordinary shares on 14th July 2022, the Company has 102,079,437 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,130,427 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.