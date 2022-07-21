

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $256M, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $175M, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $466M or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $3.54 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $256M. vs. $175M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q2): $3.54 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.20 Full year revenue guidance: $14,400 -$14,550 Mln



